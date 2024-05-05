Panama to vote in presidential election with eight contenders

Panama City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Panamanians vote in presidential elections Sunday from a crowded field of eight candidates, with the protege of a graft-convicted ex-head of state in the lead.

Conservative lawyer Jose Raul Mulino, 64, is far ahead in opinion polls with about 37 percent of voter support, according to the latest survey.

But he was made to wait for a last-minute court decision Friday that finally validated his run.

Of the seven other candidates, only three have approached 15 percent support in the Central American country battling deep-rooted corruption, a severe drought that has hobbled its economically critical Panama Canal, and a stream of US-bound migrants passing through its jungles.

Trailing Mulino are social democrat ex-president Martin Torrijos and two center-right politicians: Martinelli-era foreign minister Romulo Roux and Ricardo Lombana, a former envoy to the United States.

Polls show there are more undecided voters than support for any of Mulino's seven rivals.