MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The Panamanian authorities are holding negotiations with Russia about possible deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus to the Latin American country, the Russian Embassy in Panama told Sputnik.

"The Panamanian Ministry of Health and the Russian Direct Investment Fund [RDIF] are currently holding direct negotiations in a televised format," press-attache of the embassy Oleg Vishnevetsky said on late Friday.

According to the Panamanian Health Ministry's letter to RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev obtained by Sputnik, the government's health watchdog is ready to authorize the emergency use of Sputnik V.

A recent peer-reviewed study published in The Lancet journal stated that Sputnik V, which was developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, showed 91.6 percent efficacy, based on Phase 3 clinical trial interim data. The vaccine, which is built on a human adenoviral vector platform, was registered by the Russian government on August 11. Over 20 countries have already authorized the emergency use of Sputnik V.