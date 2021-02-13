UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Panama Wants To Purchase Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against Coronavirus - Russian Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 05:00 AM

Panama Wants to Purchase Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against Coronavirus - Russian Embassy

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The Panamanian authorities are holding negotiations with Russia about possible deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus to the Latin American country, the Russian Embassy in Panama told Sputnik.

"The Panamanian Ministry of Health and the Russian Direct Investment Fund [RDIF] are currently holding direct negotiations in a televised format," press-attache of the embassy Oleg Vishnevetsky said on late Friday.

According to the Panamanian Health Ministry's letter to RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev obtained by Sputnik, the government's health watchdog is ready to authorize the emergency use of Sputnik V.

A recent peer-reviewed study published in The Lancet journal stated that Sputnik V, which was developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, showed 91.6 percent efficacy, based on Phase 3 clinical trial interim data. The vaccine, which is built on a human adenoviral vector platform, was registered by the Russian government on August 11. Over 20 countries have already authorized the emergency use of Sputnik V.

Related Topics

Russia Panama August Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

4 hours ago

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

5 hours ago

Italy's Draghi Arrives at Presidential Palace Ahea ..

4 hours ago

Italian President Accepts Ministers' List From Dra ..

4 hours ago

Italy tightens virus curbs as variant fears rise

4 hours ago

UK Supreme Court Allows Nigerian Farmers to Sue Sh ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.