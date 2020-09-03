UrduPoint.com
Panamanian-Flagged Dry Cargo Ship Missing Off Japanese Shore Amid Maysak Typhoon - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 06:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Panamanian-flagged dry cargo ship "Gulflivestock" went missing off the Japanese shore amid the raging Maysak Typhoon, Japan's media reported on Thursday.

The vessel was located 185 kilometers (about 115 miles) west of the Amami Oshima Island when the communication with her was lost, the NHK broadcaster reported.

There were reportedly 43 crew members from the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand on board of the ship.

One of the Philippine crew members in a life vest has been found in the outer sea, 120 kilometers northwest of Amami Oshima.

The search and rescue operation is underway.

