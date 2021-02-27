UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Slams Seizure Of Plane By Guatemala At US Request

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 10:01 PM

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Slams Seizure of Plane by Guatemala at US Request

Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli demanded on Saturday that Guatemala release his personal airplane, which was arrested the day earlier at the request of the United States over links to the Odebrecht corruption case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli demanded on Saturday that Guatemala release his personal airplane, which was arrested the day earlier at the request of the United States over links to the Odebrecht corruption case.

On Friday, Guatemala's drug police detained an aircraft which was meant to fly Martinelli's sons out of the country last summer before they were arrested and imprisoned, pending extradition to the United States. Washington wants them on money laundering charges in the infamous bribery case involving Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.

"Look at this false politically-motivated complaint to discredit our family. The plane was detained in Guatemala over an anonymous complaint by email.

The inspection report stressed that it did not find anything illegal. Return what was unjustly seized. For how long will these violations continue," Martinelli said on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, the ex-president pointed out that the account which sent the anonymous complaint was deleted that same day, hinting that he might actually know who was behind it.

The Odebrecht case, probed since 2016, revolves around the firm's millions-worth corruption schemes engaging high-profile politicians from Latin American countries to secure lucrative contracts. The investigation has already led to the dismissal of several senior officials across the continent.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Washington Twitter Guatemala Same United States Money 2016 Family From

Recent Stories

Need stressed to increase wheat yield in proportio ..

2 minutes ago

South Africa receives second batch of Johnson & Jo ..

3 minutes ago

Mega development package to be announced for Sindh ..

3 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago

CPO Rawalpindi transferred to KPK

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider pays tribute to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.