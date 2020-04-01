UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Panama's Highly Paid Civil Workers Face Wage Cuts Amid Virus Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:59 PM

Panama's Highly Paid Civil Workers Face Wage Cuts Amid Virus Outbreak

Highly paid Panamanian civil workers will give up part of their salaries to help the Latin American nation mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the president has said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Highly paid Panamanian civil workers will give up part of their salaries to help the Latin American nation mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the president has said.

"All officials who earn $1,000 and over will contribute their share to the Panama Solidarity fund," Laurentino Cortizo has tweeted.

He said he would assign wage cuts later depending on the size of the pay. Health workers, educators and members of security forces will be exempted.

The government has announced a 90-day mortgage holiday and banned utilities from cutting electricity, water and gas supply to people who cannot afford payments because of the outbreak, which has infected 1,181 people and killed 30.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Panama Gas All From Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Football stars back Dubai Sports Council’s ‘Be ..

1 minute ago

NUST scientists publish Pakistan’s first whole g ..

3 minutes ago

SA asks Islamic world to wait for clarity about CO ..

15 minutes ago

DGCX Gold Futures trading volumes increase

31 minutes ago

AJK President strongly condemns unprovoked firing ..

36 minutes ago

UNHCR donates five ambulances to KP Govt

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.