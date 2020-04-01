(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Highly paid Panamanian civil workers will give up part of their salaries to help the Latin American nation mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the president has said.

"All officials who earn $1,000 and over will contribute their share to the Panama Solidarity fund," Laurentino Cortizo has tweeted.

He said he would assign wage cuts later depending on the size of the pay. Health workers, educators and members of security forces will be exempted.

The government has announced a 90-day mortgage holiday and banned utilities from cutting electricity, water and gas supply to people who cannot afford payments because of the outbreak, which has infected 1,181 people and killed 30.