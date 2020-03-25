UrduPoint.com
Panama's President Introduces Indefinite Mandatory Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Fears

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:45 PM

President of Panama Laurentino Cortizo announced the introduction of unlimited mandatory quarantine, banning movement of people excepting cases of urgent necessity, as part of measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) President of Panama Laurentino Cortizo announced the introduction of unlimited mandatory quarantine, banning movement of people excepting cases of urgent necessity, as part of measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

"As a government, we are responsible for keeping the lives and health of Panamanians safe at all costs. Starting from 05:01 a.m. [10:01 GMT] on Wednesday, March 25, I declare a mandatory total quarantine in the country for an indefinite period," Cortizo said on Twitter.

Only institutions providing essential goods and services will continue to operate in the country, including supermarkets, pharmacies and veterinary clinics. Movement and mass events of citizens are limited. Starting from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. a curfew is in effect in the country.

The government has also introduced measures to support small businesses and redundant workers.

The Ministry of Health of Panama has confirmed 443 cases of COVID-19 so far with eight fatalities.

