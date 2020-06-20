UrduPoint.com
Pandemic Accelerating As More Than 150,000 New COVID Cases Reported On Thursday - Tedros

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:08 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating as more than 150,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) a day earlier, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

"The pandemic is accelerating. More than 150,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to WHO yesterday � the most in single day so far," Tedros told a virtual briefing.

According to the WHO chief, half of those cases were reported from the Americas, though South Asia and middle East also registered large daily raises.

"The world is in a new and dangerous phase. Many people are understandably fed up with being at home. Countries are understandably eager to open up their societies and economies. But the virus is still spreading fast. It is still deadly and most people are still susceptible," Tedros stressed.

