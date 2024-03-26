Pandemic accord talks at loggerheads as time ticks away

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The final round of talks on a landmark pandemic accord faces a frantic last push this week, with countries still pulling in different directions on how to handle future global health crises.

Negotiations run until Thursday with nations trying to hammer out an agreement to make sure the world is better prepared to deal with the next pandemic -- or better still, stamp it out before it happens.

Shaken by Covid-19, which shredded economies, overturned societies, crippled health systems and millions killed, countries decided in December 2021 to build a framework of binding commitments to stop such trauma from ever happening again.

But as two years of talks come to the crunch, major sticking points remain.

The ninth and final negotiations round opened on March 18, with daily talks ploughing on late into the evening.

Diplomats insist they remain keen to conclude an agreement, but the various alliances still seem far apart.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has repeatedly warned nations that "everyone will have to give something, or no one will get anything."

- 'Critical for humanity' -

European countries -- who led calls for a pandemic treaty -- want more money invested in pandemic prevention, while African nations want the knowledge and financing to make that work, plus proper access to pandemic "counter-measures" like vaccines and treatments.

The United States wants to ensure all countries share data and samples from emerging outbreaks quickly and transparently, while developing countries are holding out firm for guaranteed equity to stop them getting left behind.

A finalised accord on pandemic preparedness, prevention and response is aimed to be adopted at the May 27 to June 1 World Health Assembly of the WHO's 194 member states.

But there is a sense in diplomatic circles that developing nations are growing weary of Western obduracy and extra talks in April may be needed to cross the line.

Tedros said Monday that countries were "making progress, but there are still areas of difference that need further negotiation.

"None of them are insurmountable. If countries listen to each other's concerns, I am confident they can find common ground".

"The second major barrier is the litany of lies and conspiracy theories about the agreement," he added, slamming "deliberate deception that puts at risk the health of future generations".