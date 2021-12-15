UrduPoint.com

Pandemic Added 54Mln To Asia-Pacific Toll Of Undernourished People - UN Report

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:05 PM

Pandemic Added 54Mln to Asia-Pacific Toll of Undernourished People - UN Report

More than 375 million people in the Asia-Pacific region suffered from food insecurity last year, which is nearly 54 million more than in 2019, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and UNICEF said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) More than 375 million people in the Asia-Pacific region suffered from food insecurity last year, which is nearly 54 million more than in 2019, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and UNICEF said on Wednesday.

"In 2020, 375.8 million people in the region were undernourished, an increase of 53.9 million people over 2019. Most of these people (305.7 million) live in Southern Asia," FAO and UNICEF said in a joint report on food security and nutrition in Asia and the Pacific.

The impact of high costs of food, income inequality, soaring levels of poverty and the COVID-19 pandemic prevented 1.

8 million people from receiving proper nutrition in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the report. The authors said that while it was not yet possible to quantify the impact of COVID-19 in particular, "clearly it has had a serious impact across the region."

The report said the "impressive" social protection measures put in place by governments during the pandemic somewhat cushioned its impact on food security, but called on governments to make more of an effort to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 2 of eradicating food insecurity and malnutrition.

Related Topics

United Nations Agriculture 2019 2020 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Le Drian Calls for Resuming Discussions for Ukrain ..

Le Drian Calls for Resuming Discussions for Ukrainian Conflict Resolution

39 seconds ago
 Donfried Says Will Take Back Russia's Proposals on ..

Donfried Says Will Take Back Russia's Proposals on European Security to Washingt ..

41 seconds ago
 SSP Matiari raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, ..

SSP Matiari raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, raw material

42 seconds ago
 Govt utilizing all available resources to promote ..

Govt utilizing all available resources to promote heath sector: Rind

44 seconds ago
 Russia Ready to Help Normalize Turkey-Armenia Rela ..

Russia Ready to Help Normalize Turkey-Armenia Relations - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China enterprises to boost cooperation in ..

Pakistan-China enterprises to boost cooperation in potato starch, embroidery

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.