Pandemic Added 54Mln to Asia-Pacific Toll of Undernourished People - UN Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) More than 375 million people in the Asia-Pacific region suffered from food insecurity last year, which is nearly 54 million more than in 2019, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and UNICEF said on Wednesday.

"In 2020, 375.8 million people in the region were undernourished, an increase of 53.9 million people over 2019. Most of these people (305.7 million) live in Southern Asia," FAO and UNICEF said in a joint report on food security and nutrition in Asia and the Pacific.

The impact of high costs of food, income inequality, soaring levels of poverty and the COVID-19 pandemic prevented 1.

8 million people from receiving proper nutrition in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the report. The authors said that while it was not yet possible to quantify the impact of COVID-19 in particular, "clearly it has had a serious impact across the region."

The report said the "impressive" social protection measures put in place by governments during the pandemic somewhat cushioned its impact on food security, but called on governments to make more of an effort to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 2 of eradicating food insecurity and malnutrition.