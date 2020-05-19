UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic Affects Interaction Within EAEU Directly - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:08 PM

Pandemic Affects Interaction Within EAEU Directly - Putin

The coronavirus pandemic impacts directly interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic impacts directly interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"You have already noted that we are living in trying times, difficult times, one might say, because of the pandemic. This directly impacts our interaction, the economy, the direct contacts between people, and that creates certain difficulties for carrying out our shared agenda," Putin said.

The Russian president thanked Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for his active work in a difficult situation.

"Nevertheless, Belarus, which is chairing our organization now, has found an opportunity to actively, and I would like to stress that, actively continue our common work. I would like to thank the president of Belarus," Putin said.

EAEU countries must create new food production capacities to ensure that member countries have all the necessary goods, Putin said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Four Nurses at Seoul Hospital Contract COVID-19 Tr ..

5 minutes ago

PM to address World Economic Forum tomorrow

27 minutes ago

Court slams German spies' foreign internet surveil ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's Coronavirus-Related Deaths Surpass 8,000 ..

2 minutes ago

Hydroxychloroquine Drug Shows Little Effect as COV ..

2 minutes ago

Administration conducts 23,006 raids against hoard ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.