Pandemic Affects Interaction Within EAEU Directly - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic impacts directly interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"You have already noted that we are living in trying times, difficult times, one might say, because of the pandemic. This directly impacts our interaction, the economy, the direct contacts between people, and that creates certain difficulties for carrying out our shared agenda," Putin said.

The Russian president thanked Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for his active work in a difficult situation.

"Nevertheless, Belarus, which is chairing our organization now, has found an opportunity to actively, and I would like to stress that, actively continue our common work. I would like to thank the president of Belarus," Putin said.

EAEU countries must create new food production capacities to ensure that member countries have all the necessary goods, Putin said.