Pandemic Agreement Talks Could Continue For Another Year
Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Negotiations towards a global agreement on how to handle future pandemics seemed on course Friday to be extended for up to a year as countries try to bridge their differences.
Nations meeting at the annual World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva have been trying to work out the way forward, after two years of talks concluded last week without a deal.
In December 2021, spooked by the devastation caused by Covid-19 -- which killed millions of people, shredded economies and crippled health systems -- the WHA commissioned the drafting of an accord on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.
The ambitious deadline was before the start of this week's WHA, the gathering of the World Health Organization's 194 member states and the UN agency's top decision-making body.
On Tuesday, the assembly tasked South Africa's Precious Matsoso and Roland Driece of the Netherlands, who co-chaired the two years of talks, to lead efforts to stake out the next steps.
Matsoso updated the assembly late Friday, saying the wording for an extension had effectively been agreed.
"It is text that was greened", meaning approved, "agreed to this morning", she said.
Matsoso said that once additional operative paragraphs were finalised, the group would "present it formally as a resolution" on Saturday, the assembly's final day.
