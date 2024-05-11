Open Menu

Pandemic Agreement Talks To Continue Beyond Deadline

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Countries trying to strike a landmark global agreement on handling future pandemics decided to keep negotiating over the next fortnight after their deadline passed on Friday.

Scarred by the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization's 194 member states have spent two years trying to hammer out a set of binding commitments on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

The talks were aimed at getting an agreement finalised in time for the WHO's 2024 annual assembly of member states, which opens on May 27.

An additional fortnight of talks was crammed in amid hopes of achieving a breakthrough, but the talks broke up on Friday night without sealing a deal.

"They have worked very hard to get as far as they could on agreement and we are not there yet. So we will continue our work," co-chair Roland Driece told reporters at the WHO headquarters in Geneva.

"We worked very hard and there's just so many issues that we need to agree upon which are technical and political, and they take time.

"

The talks ended with countries agreeing to keep going. The particular days, and areas of focus have yet to be established, with Driece and his co-chair Precious Matsoso set to issue a schedule over the coming days.

The co-chairs have to report to the May 27-June 1 annual assembly, regardless of how far the talks get.

"Our mandate is to report to the World Health Assembly (WHA) on the outcome of the process. That is what we will do. The outcome will be where we will be the day before the WHA," said Driece.

In a statement, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added: "During more than two years of intensive negotiations, WHO's member states have shown unwavering commitment to forging a generational agreement to protect the world from a repeat of the horrors caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I welcome the determination that all countries have shown to continue their work and fulfil the mission on which they embarked."

