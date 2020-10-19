Pandemic Becomes Test for Society, Economy, Migrants in Germany - Merkel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has become a test for the society, economy and migrants in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel told a virtual conference on integration on Monday.

"The pandemic and its consequences confront us with great challenges. They present a significant test of our social cohesion. We feel the consequences in social interaction, as well as in economic development. The pandemic affects us all, though to a varying extent," Merkel said.

This is because government measures to support integration, in particular language and vocational training courses "cannot be conducted online," and the economic consequences affect "the industries in which people with a migration background are employed," the chancellor noted.

Migrant children and teenagers, who have been restricted in social contacts as a result of the pandemic, have emerged as one of the most vulnerable groups, she went on.

Federal and regional authorities are therefore making every effort to ensure that schools and kindergartens remain open.

Merkel expressed hope that the 13th edition of the conference would be held in a traditional in-person format, reiterating the need to provide migrants with training opportunities, including those professional, and acquaint them with our "core values, rights and responsibilities."

According to a September poll, conducted by the Forsa Institute for the n-tv channel, only 37 percent of Germans are satisfied with the ruling coalition's migration and asylum policy, while another 61 percent feel the opposite.