Pandemic could cause deepest economic recession 'of our lifetimes': WTO chief

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic could provoke the deepest recession in living memory, World Trade Organization chief Roberto Azevedo warned Wednesday.

"As we face what may well be the deepest economic recession or downturn of our lifetimes, we should aim to make the most of all potential drivers of sustainable growth to reverse this situation," he told a virtual news conference in Geneva.