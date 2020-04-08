UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic Could Cause Deepest Economic Recession 'of Our Lifetimes': WTO Chief

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 07:11 PM

Pandemic could cause deepest economic recession 'of our lifetimes': WTO chief

The COVID-19 pandemic could provoke the deepest recession in living memory, World Trade Organization chief Roberto Azevedo warned Wednesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic could provoke the deepest recession in living memory, World Trade Organization chief Roberto Azevedo warned Wednesday.

"As we face what may well be the deepest economic recession or downturn of our lifetimes, we should aim to make the most of all potential drivers of sustainable growth to reverse this situation," he told a virtual news conference in Geneva.

Related Topics

World Geneva May All

Recent Stories

KP govt endorses all support to Tablighi Jamaat: A ..

29 seconds ago

Tribute paid to medical professionals for fighting ..

31 seconds ago

Malta Refuses to Accept Migrants Saved by NGO Ship ..

32 seconds ago

Coronavirus: School waives off tuition fee of 5,00 ..

5 minutes ago

US stocks open higher, Dow and Nasdaq both up 1.1% ..

5 minutes ago

Fire at rebuilt Kaiser's palace in Berlin

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.