Pandemic Could Push 115 Mn Into Extreme Poverty In 2020: World Bank

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

The World Bank on Wednesday warned that as many as 115 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty this year due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ):The World Bank on Wednesday warned that as many as 115 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty this year due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

That higher than the bank previously estimated, even as recently as August, when the worst case was put at 100 million. And the bank's new report estimates that by 2021, 150 million could be living on less than $1.90 a day.

"The pandemic and global recession may cause over 1.4 percent of the world's population to fall into extreme poverty," World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement.

