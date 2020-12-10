Pandemic Crisis Reduces Median Labor Income in EU by 5,2 % in 2020 Compared With 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The current COVID-19 pandemic crisis and the economic shutdown due to sanitary measures reduced the median labor income in the European Union by 5,2 % in 2020 compared with 2019, according to the Eurostat data published on Thursday.

This year, the number of unemployed has significantly increased in the European Union. The estimated loss distribution for median employment income is highly unequal between member states. It depended on the industry structure of the economy, as some sectors registered an estimated 20% in losses.

In most cases, low-wage workers have losses 3 to 6 times greater than high-income workers. The most vulnerable groups were the young and temporary workers. Wage compensation schemes introduced by national governments contributed to mitigate the income loss, reducing overall income loss by half.

Last week, the European Union after a long-running deliberations approved the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM). It is a financial instrument designed to support the main EU policies and contribute to overcoming the social and economic crisis.