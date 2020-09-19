UrduPoint.com
Pandemic Deepens Struggle Of Mexico's Indigenous Villages

In the poverty-stricken mountains of southern Mexico, children can only dream of internet or television that would allow them to join millions of others following distance learning during the pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak and its impact on education are just the latest chapters in a long history of marginalization of indigenous communities in the region.

Children across Mexico, which has one of the world's highest Covid-19 tolls, with more than 72,000 dead, began a new school year last month with remote learning via television aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

But in the homes of San Miguel Amoltepec Viejo, a windswept village in one of the country's poorest regions, there are no such modern-day luxuries.

"There are no computers, there's no internet, there's no television signal and the electricity goes out when it rains," said teacher Jaime Arriaga.

When he could teach face-to-face classes, Arriaga stayed all week in the remote area and avoided the more than two-hour drive along a winding, sometimes-unpaved road from the region's main city, Tlapa.

Today, the 33-year-old visits every fortnight to bring educational material and meet with parents in the community 3,000 meters (nearly 10,000 feet) above sea level in Guerrero state.

"We have no other way," he said.

Arriaga watched from the doorway as 25-year-old Natalia Vazquez helped her daughter Viridiana do her schoolwork in their modest home while piglets grunted outside.

She whispered in the five-year-old's ear how to say hello in her native language, a variant of the Mixtec indigenous language.

