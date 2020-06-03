Pandemic-delayed Bolivian Polls Set For Sept 6: Official
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:06 AM
La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Bolivia's general election that was delayed over the coronavirus pandemic will take place on September 6 following an agreement with political parties, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal said on Tuesday.
The election -- called after the annulment of a controversial poll in October -- was originally due to take place on May 3, but was postponed indefinitely in March with Bolivia in virus lockdown.