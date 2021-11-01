Pandemic Demonstrated Prevalence of 'Caveman Logic," Europe Not United - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Narrow geopolitical interests and "caveman logic" were often stronger during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic than universal human values, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev says.

"COVID-19 demonstrated that in the face of a common misfortune, Europe is not at all united. In the midst of the epidemic, European countries did not even support each other," Medvedev said in an article published by the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

He recalled how it was Russia and China who were the first to help Italy where the coronavirus situation was the worst early on in the pandemic.

"In the midst of the pandemic, calls for universal solidarity and mutual assistance in the fight against the disease, for the lifting of sanctions that interfere with the functioning of healthcare systems, and even for a ceasefire in hot spots, essentially failed. National egoism, the 'caveman logic' of the time of the cold war, paranoid phantom fears, attempts to defend one's own narrow geopolitical interests quite often turned out to be much stronger than universal human values," Medvedev wrote.