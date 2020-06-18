Pandemic Deprives 70% of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon of Livelihood - UN High Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

About two-thirds of the Syrian refugees of nearly one million in Lebanon have lost their means of livelihood as a result of the measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said during a Security Council meeting on Thursday

"We have around Syria a number of countries that have been very generous in hosting millions of refugees and still host millions of refugees. They have helped to save millions of lives," Grandi said. "But now there is a deep economic downturn caused by the lockdowns and by COVID-19 that risks creating poverty that will wipe out the gains that we have achieved in the last few years. In Lebanon, 70 percent of refugee households have lost access to livelihoods.

"

Grandi explained that many jobs had been lost because of the nature of work refugees were doing and similar situations could be seen unfolding in Jordan and Turkey as well.

The upcoming fourth Brussels Conference on Syria, scheduled to begin on June 29, will be an opportunity to step up support to the Syrian people and host communities, Grandi said.

"We need to also continue to support the return of the people who wish to go back to their country, and ensure that these returns are not driven by fear or lack of choices," Grandi added.

According to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees, a total of 6.6 million Syrians have left their country by the end of 2019.

Turkey has hosted 3.9 million of the Syrian refugees and 928,000 others reside in Lebanon.