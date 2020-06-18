UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic Deprives 70% Of Syrian Refugees In Lebanon Of Livelihood - UN High Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:15 PM

Pandemic Deprives 70% of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon of Livelihood - UN High Commissioner

About two-thirds of the Syrian refugees of nearly one million in Lebanon have lost their means of livelihood as a result of the measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said during a Security Council meeting on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) About two-thirds of the Syrian refugees of nearly one million in Lebanon have lost their means of livelihood as a result of the measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said during a Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"We have around Syria a number of countries that have been very generous in hosting millions of refugees and still host millions of refugees. They have helped to save millions of lives," Grandi said. "But now there is a deep economic downturn caused by the lockdowns and by COVID-19 that risks creating poverty that will wipe out the gains that we have achieved in the last few years. In Lebanon, 70 percent of refugee households have lost access to livelihoods.

"

Grandi explained that many jobs had been lost because of the nature of work refugees were doing and similar situations could be seen unfolding in Jordan and Turkey as well.

The upcoming fourth Brussels Conference on Syria, scheduled to begin on June 29, will be an opportunity to step up support to the Syrian people and host communities, Grandi said.

"We need to also continue to support the return of the people who wish to go back to their country, and ensure that these returns are not driven by fear or lack of choices," Grandi added.

According to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees, a total of 6.6 million Syrians have left their country by the end of 2019.

Turkey has hosted 3.9 million of the Syrian refugees and 928,000 others reside in Lebanon.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Turkey Brussels Lebanon June 2019 Refugee Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

6 minutes ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

2 hours ago

Flamenco clubs plead for help as iconic Madrid loc ..

3 minutes ago

26 shops sealed over violation of SOPs

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.