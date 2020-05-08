UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic Destroys US Jobs As Germany Urges Unity

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:33 PM

Pandemic destroys US jobs as Germany urges unity

The coronavirus epidemic sent US jobless totals soaring to historic highs Friday, increasing pressure on authorities to follow Europe in phasing out lockdown measures despite still climbing American death tolls

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The coronavirus epidemic sent US jobless totals soaring to historic highs Friday, increasing pressure on authorities to follow Europe in phasing out lockdown measures despite still climbing American death tolls.

Germany, meanwhile, marked the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe with a call for global cooperation to beat the virus.

The US Labor Department reported that the lockdown, which at its peak froze business and social life for half the planet, has wiped out 20.5 million jobs leaving the world's largest economy with a historic 14.7 percent unemployment rate.

Neighbouring Canada also shed three million jobs, bringing its rate up to 13.

1 percent, and this follows a warning earlier in the week from Brussels that Europe has plunged into a massive recession.

US President Donald Trump played down the fall, telling Fox news in an interview moments after the numbers were published: "It's fully expected, there's no surprise ... I'll bring it back."But the United States has already seen protests against the lockdown, which public health experts see as vital to halt the coronavirus' spread, despite the country now having a confirmed death toll of 75,543 from at least 1,254,750 cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Business Europe Canada Trump Brussels United States World War From Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan witnesses surge in infections with more t ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed affirms UAE&#039;s solidarity w ..

36 minutes ago

Zalmay Khalilzad calls on Army Chief

40 minutes ago

‘Umar Akmal neither showed remorse nor did apolo ..

1 hour ago

Sindh CM says they will ease lockdown from Monday

1 hour ago

Supreme Court seeks reports from three DCs in Naya ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.