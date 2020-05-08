Pandemic destroys US jobs as Germany urges unity

The coronavirus epidemic sent US jobless totals soaring to historic highs Friday, increasing pressure on authorities to follow Europe in phasing out lockdown measures despite still climbing American death tolls

Germany, meanwhile, marked the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe with a call for global cooperation to beat the virus.

The US Labor Department reported that the lockdown, which at its peak froze business and social life for half the planet, has wiped out 20.5 million jobs leaving the world's largest economy with a historic 14.7 percent unemployment rate.

Neighbouring Canada also shed three million jobs, bringing its rate up to 13.

1 percent, and this follows a warning earlier in the week from Brussels that Europe has plunged into a massive recession.

US President Donald Trump played down the fall, telling Fox news in an interview moments after the numbers were published: "It's fully expected, there's no surprise ... I'll bring it back."But the United States has already seen protests against the lockdown, which public health experts see as vital to halt the coronavirus' spread, despite the country now having a confirmed death toll of 75,543 from at least 1,254,750 cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.