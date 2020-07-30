(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The number of Ukrainian victims of human trafficking jumped has 40 percent due to the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, a UN charity said Thursday.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release it assisted 800 people in Ukraine in January-June, who had been exploited in 22 countries, including Ukraine.

"In crisis situations such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, migrants are often at risk of increased vulnerability to human trafficking and exploitation," Anh Nguyen, mission chief at IOM Ukraine, said.

Economic hardships were the main driver behind the rise in exploitation, with a vast majority being forced labor victims. Over 70 percent were male.

Russia accounted for 55 percent of cases, followed by Poland with nearly 29 percent and Ukraine with 8 percent. IOM has been helping the victims to rebuild their lives in Ukraine.