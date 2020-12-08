Pandemic Drops Global Air Travel 70%, Despite Rebound in Domestic Flights - Trade Group

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Passenger demand for international airline flights remained depressed with a year-over-year decline of more than 70 percent in October, a result of heavy-landed lockdowns on arriving visitors by many nations, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Total demand (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) was down 70.6 percent compared to October 2019," the release said.

The coronavirus pandemic took an even greater toll on demand for seats on international flights, down 87.8 percent in October compared with the same month in the previous year, the release said.

Domestic demand drove what little recovery there was, with October domestic traffic down 40.8 percent compared to the prior year, the release added, citing a rebound in China which experienced an October drop in air travel of just 1.4 percent compared with October 2019 due in part heavy fair discounts.

In Russia, domestic air slipped back into negative numbers in October, down 10 percent after two months of growth, with new coronavirus cases undermining travelers' confidence, despite few domestic travel restrictions, according to the release.