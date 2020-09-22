UrduPoint.com
Pandemic Fails To Halt Drug Flows, Record Cocaine Hauls: EU Agency

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 03:10 PM

Record seizures of cocaine indicate that the drug is more available than ever in Europe and there is little sign that the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted smugglers and dealers, the EU narcotics agency said Tuesday

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Record seizures of cocaine indicate that the drug is more available than ever in Europe and there is little sign that the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted smugglers and dealers, the EU narcotics agency said Tuesday.

The European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction's annual report also noted large seizures of heroin as well as a scaling up of synthetic drug production.

During the Covid-19 outbreak, organised crime groups had "quickly adapted their modi operandi" to keep up the cultivation, smuggling and sale of drugs.

"There are fears that innovative drug distribution models developed during lockdown, along with the economic impact of the pandemic on vulnerable communities, will add to the challenges already posed by an abundant supply of drugs," the agency said.

Increased seizures of large quantities of cocaine, cannabis resin and heroin -- transported by sea -- raised concerns that organised crime was infiltrating legitimate supply chains, shipping routes and large ports.

Cocaine purity has increased and cocaine seizures were at an all-time high of 181 tonnes in 2018, the year for which data is examined in the 2020 report, some 40 tonnes more than in 2017.

"Indicators point to high availability of cocaine on the European market and signs of growth in countries where it was previously uncommon," the report said.

