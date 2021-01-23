UrduPoint.com
Pandemic Forces Jordanian Children Into Labour Market

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 02:56 PM

Omar's heart sinks when he trudges past his closed school gates in the Jordanian capital Amman -- now part of his trip to work, to repair and clean kerosene heaters

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :

The 14-year-old, who dreams of becoming a pilot, is one of many minors experts say have been forced prematurely into the labour market.

The 14-year-old, who dreams of becoming a pilot, is one of many minors experts say have been forced prematurely into the labour market.

Schools throughout Jordan have been closed for nearly a year now, and the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic has eaten into breadwinners' ability to feed their families.

"As school is shut, I help my family financially," said Omar, sporting a sweater and dirty jeans as he cleaned a heater with his blackened hands.

He works exhausting 12-hour days at the workshop, and collapses into bed after a shower and a quick evening meal.

Overall, the work "doesn't bother me", he said.

"What is unbearable is the smell of kerosene... (it) doesn't go away." He earns three dinars (around $4.25) a day, which helps pay the family's monthly rent of 130 dinars.

His contribution is vital because his father, a day labourer, has struggled to find work due to the coronavirus downturn.

But Omar has not given up hope, and said he was determined to return to school as soon as possible.

"I would love to continue my studies" and eventually become a pilot, he said.

"I don't want the coronavirus to destroy my dream."

