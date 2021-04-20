UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic Furlough Scheme Keeps Lid On UK Unemployment

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:07 PM

Pandemic furlough scheme keeps lid on UK unemployment

Britain's unemployment rate dipped slightly in the three months to the end of February, official data showed Tuesday, but analysts warned it could climb again once the government removes pandemic support for jobs

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Britain's unemployment rate dipped slightly in the three months to the end of February, official data showed Tuesday, but analysts warned it could climb again once the government removes pandemic support for jobs.

At 4.9 percent, the proportion of people out of work remained close to multi-year highs, but fell slightly from 5.0 percent in the three months to the end of January, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

While joblessness was 0.1 percentage points lower than the previous quarter, it was 0.9 percentage points higher than a year earlier, the ONS said.

It had already dipped from a near five-year high of 5.1 percent in the final Calendar quarter of last year.

Analysts expect the rate to shoot higher again however once the government removes its jobs support package paying the bulk of wages for millions of private-sector workers during the pandemic.

"The slight fall in the unemployment rate in February suggests that the government's job furlough scheme is still insulating the labour market from the worst effects of the pandemic," noted economist Thomas Pugh at Capital Economics research group.

"We still expect the unemployment rate to rise to a peak of 6.0 percent by early 2022, but that would be a much better result than most feared only a few months ago." Following the latest data, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said "protecting jobs and the economy has been my main focus since this pandemic began" with 11.2 million workers furloughed.

The government recently began lifting strict lockdown restrictions, allowing people to once more enter clothes shops, eat in outdoor areas belonging to restaurants and pubs, get their hair cut in salons and visit gyms.

Britain's economy meanwhile rebounded in February despite coronavirus curbs, sparking optimism over the outlook, recent official data showed.

Gross domestic product rose by 0.4 percent in February after shrinking by 2.2 percent in January amid the country's vaccine rollout.

Related Topics

Visit Job January February Market From Government Million Jobs Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'No doubt' that FIFA 'disapproves' of Super League ..

28 seconds ago

UAE Athletics Federation suspended

8 minutes ago

Time, Venue of Putin-Biden Potential Meeting Remai ..

30 seconds ago

Stalker arrested from Taylor Swift’s apartment i ..

14 minutes ago

Fire breaks out at oil godown

31 seconds ago

Rs. 550 billions subsidy offers on basic commoditi ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.