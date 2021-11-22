UrduPoint.com

Pandemic Has Damaged 'fabric Of Society': Red Cross

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:43 PM

Pandemic has damaged 'fabric of society': Red Cross

Beyond killing millions and ravaging economies and health systems, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a devastating socioeconomic toll with women and migrants among the most affected, the Red Cross said Monday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Beyond killing millions and ravaging economies and health systems, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a devastating socioeconomic toll with women and migrants among the most affected, the Red Cross said Monday.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warned in a new report that the secondary effects of the crisis had disproportionately impacted already vulnerable groups.

The pandemic has pushed many out of work, leading to widespread income loss, it said, pointing to data gathered by its 192 national societies.

The crisis also increased food insecurities, cut access to education and to protections against violence while exacerbating mental health issues, said the report entitled "Drowning just below the surface".

"Our research shows what we have long suspected and feared, namely that the destructive secondary impacts of this pandemic have damaged the fabric of our society and will be felt for years, if not decades, to come," said IFRC President Francesco Rocca.

- 'Further towards the edge' - The report paints a bleak picture of "people who were already vulnerable, due to conflict, climate change, and poverty, have been pushed further towards the edge," he told reporters.

Around the world, the report found that women had been particularly hard-hit.

They were more likely than men to have lost work, partly as they more often work in the informal economy and in sectors heavily impacted by restrictions like tourism.

The report also highlighted how lockdowns had created greater social isolation, leaving more women exposed to domestic violence.

Almost all national societies said they had seen a need to increase protection services for victims of sexual and gender-based violence, the report said.

It pointed for instance to the Philippines, where the UN estimated 114,000 additional women experienced physical and sexual violence in 2020 due to quarantine measures.

Migrants, refugees and people displaced within their countries, who already figured among the world's most vulnerable people, were also among those disproportionately impacted, it said.

A survey of the national societies showed that having a migrant background was the second biggest vulnerability in terms of socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic after homelessness.

The main impact was on employment, with 80 percent of Syrian refugee households surveyed in Turkey saying at least one family member had lost their job.

Job loss is often made worse for migrants and the displaced since they often lack access to government protection systems, the report pointed out.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Education Turkey Job Philippines Women 2020 Family All Government Refugee Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates Pak ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates Pakistan team

1 minute ago
 Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal st ..

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal structures

1 minute ago
 Belarus leader says EU refusing to discuss migrant ..

Belarus leader says EU refusing to discuss migrants

1 minute ago
 Kurdish Forces in Northeast Syria Bribed to Free I ..

Kurdish Forces in Northeast Syria Bribed to Free IS-Linked Inmates From Prisons ..

1 minute ago
 Weapons smuggling bid foiled, 67 pistols seized

Weapons smuggling bid foiled, 67 pistols seized

4 minutes ago
 Belgian Prime Minister slams 'unacceptable' Covid ..

Belgian Prime Minister slams 'unacceptable' Covid protest violence

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.