Pandemic Hit Global Air Travel With Record 75.6% Drop In 2020 - Trade Group

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:00 PM

Pandemic Hit Global Air Travel With Record 75.6% Drop in 2020 - Trade Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) International air passenger traffic suffered a record one-year drop in 2020, with the COVID-19 crisis resulting in a plunge of more than 75 percent from pre-pandemic levels, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

"Last year was a catastrophe. There is no other way to describe it," IATA Director-General Alexandre de Juniac said in a press release announcing the latest data. "What recovery there was over the Northern hemisphere summer season stalled in autumn and the situation turned dramatically worse over the year-end holiday season, as more severe travel restrictions were imposed in the face of new outbreaks and new strains of COVID-19.

"

Overall air passenger traffic, which includes domestic and international routes, fell by 65.9 percent compared with 2019, "by far the sharpest traffic decline in aviation history." International passenger traffic dropped 75.6 from the previous year, the IATA said.

Furthermore, bookings began falling sharply in late December, with January 2021 reservations down 70 percent compared with a year ago, the trade group added.

The IATA predicted passenger traffic this year would rebound about 50 percent from last year's levels, but warned of downside risk as new variants of the coronavirus emerge, threatening the imposition of additional lockdowns by individual nations.

More Stories From World

