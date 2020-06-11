UrduPoint.com
Pandemic-hit Lufthansa Says 22,000 Jobs To Go

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:01 PM

Pandemic-hit Lufthansa says 22,000 jobs to go

German airline Lufthansa said Thursday that it would have to slash 22,000 full-time jobs as the recovery in demand for travel following the coronavirus pandemic will be muted

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :German airline Lufthansa said Thursday that it would have to slash 22,000 full-time jobs as the recovery in demand for travel following the coronavirus pandemic will be muted.

"The recovery in demand in the air transport sector will be slow in the foreseeable future," the airline said.

It said the group would operate about 100 fewer aircraft after the crisis.

This will lead to "a total of 22,000 fewer full-time positions in the Lufthansa Group, half of them in Germany".

