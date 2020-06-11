UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic-hit Lufthansa Says 22,000 Jobs To Go

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:34 PM

Pandemic-hit Lufthansa says 22,000 jobs to go

German airline Lufthansa said Thursday that it would have to slash 22,000 full-time jobs as it predicts a muted recovery in demand for travel following the coronavirus pandemic

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :German airline Lufthansa said Thursday that it would have to slash 22,000 full-time jobs as it predicts a muted recovery in demand for travel following the coronavirus pandemic.

"The recovery in demand in the air transport sector will be slow in the foreseeable future," the airline said.

The group will operate about 100 less aircraft after the crisis, leading to "a total of 22,000 fewer full-time positions in the Lufthansa Group, half of them in Germany".

The posts make up 16 percent of the Lufthansa Group's total workforce of 135,000.

The airline said however that it would look at how it could use schemes for shorter work hours and other crisis arrangements to avoid outright redundancies.

Lufthansa, like its peers, has been brought to its knees by restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Around 700 of the group's 763 aircraft were grounded at the peak of the lockdowns and it was forced to place 87,000 workers on government-backed shorter hours schemes.

Lufthansa's supervisory board last week approved a nine-billion-euro bailout deal from the German government after the company posted a first-quarter net loss of 2.1 billion Euros ($2.3 billion).

The bailout will see the German government take a 20-percent stake in the group, with an option on a further five percent plus one share to block hostile takeovers.

The airline has also lost its place on Frankfurt's Dax 30 index after its share price collapsed.

"Without a significant reduction in personnel costs during the crisis, we will miss the opportunity of a better restart from the crisis and risk the Lufthansa Group emerging from the crisis significantly weakened," said Michael Niggemann, who heads the airline's human resources and legal affairs departments.

Related Topics

German Company Germany Frankfurt Price From Government Share Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates announces four flights to Cairo to help E ..

6 minutes ago

One Dead, Several Injured in Attack on School in S ..

2 minutes ago

Sukku braves 49 degree Celsius

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 276,700 cuse ..

2 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz asks Opposition not to play with peop ..

2 minutes ago

Three Cameroon soldiers charged with 'murder' over ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.