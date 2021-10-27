UrduPoint.com

Pandemic Hit On Jobs Worse Than Thought: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 03:41 PM

Pandemic hit on jobs worse than thought: UN

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on jobs has been harder than previously expected, and a worrying two-speed recovery is emerging between richer and poorer nations, the UN's International Labour Organization warned Wednesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on jobs has been harder than previously expected, and a worrying two-speed recovery is emerging between richer and poorer nations, the UN's International Labour Organization warned Wednesday.

"The current trajectory of labour markets is of a stalled recovery, with major downside risks appearing, and a great divergence between developed and developing economies," said ILO chief Guy Ryder.

"Dramatically, unequal vaccine distribution and fiscal capacities are driving these trends, and both need to be addressed urgently." The ILO projected that global hours worked in 2021 will be 4.3 percent lower than levels in the fourth quarter of 2019, prior to the outbreak of the pandemic.

That was equivalent to 125 million full-time jobs.

In June, the ILO had been projecting a decline of 3.5 percent, or 100 million full-time jobs.

High-income countries fared better, suffering 3.6 percent decline in total hours worked in the third quarter of this year, the ILO calculated.

That compares with falls of 5.7 percent for low-income countries and 7.3 percent for lower-middle income countries.

By region, Europe and Central Asia experienced the smallest loss of hours worked, and the Arab States the biggest, with the divergence largely driven by major differences in vaccine roll-outs and fiscal stimulus packages, the report said.

The ILO also found that young people, especially young women, have been among the hardest hit by the impact on jobs of the pandemic.

The ILO estimates that if low-income countries had better access to vaccines, the working hours recovery would catch up with richer economies in just over one quarter.

It estimated that for every 14 people fully vaccinated in the second quarter of this year, one full-time equivalent job was added to the global labour market.

By early October, 59.8 percent of people were fully vaccinated in high-income countries, compared to just 1.6 percent in low-income countries, according to the ILO.

Ryder told a press conference that the prospects ahead looked "weak and uncertain", with the fourth quarter of 2021 expected to see only a modest recovery in working hours.

Significant downside risks on the horizon include energy prices, inflation and debt distress, while in low- and middle-income countries, fiscal constraints are expected to hinder progress further.

Related Topics

United Nations Europe Job Young Ilo Progress June October Women 2019 Market Asia Million Arab Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Angola invests 48.6 mln USD in gold exploration si ..

Angola invests 48.6 mln USD in gold exploration since 2019: official

52 seconds ago
 UAE announces 95 new COVID-19 cases, 136 recoverie ..

UAE announces 95 new COVID-19 cases, 136 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

27 minutes ago
 China's Gansu postpones exams, classifies communit ..

China's Gansu postpones exams, classifies communities amid new wave of local inf ..

55 seconds ago
 Kashmir Black Day observed in Balochistan

Kashmir Black Day observed in Balochistan

56 seconds ago
 Women parliamentarians express satisfaction over p ..

Women parliamentarians express satisfaction over performance of gender-protectio ..

1 minute ago
 Five vehicles impounded over SOPs violation

Five vehicles impounded over SOPs violation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.