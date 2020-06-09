Pandemic Impacts China-Russia Exchanges, Cooperation Still Never Stops - Ambassador

The pandemic has affected Chinese-Russian exchanges in economy, culture, science and education, but cooperation never comes to a halt, Ambassador in Moscow Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The pandemic has affected Chinese-Russian exchanges in economy, culture, science and education, but cooperation never comes to a halt, Ambassador in Moscow Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has a certain impact on Chinese-Russian exchanges in economic, cultural, scientific and educational areas, but bilateral cooperation has not stopped," Zhang said.

The diplomat recalled that the two countries declared 2020-2021 cross years of Russian-Chinese scientific and technical cooperation, stressing the latter's importance as bilateral strategic partnership enters a "new epoch."

The pandemic has also greatly affected the schedule of events timed to the cross years of scientific and technical cooperation, according to the ambassador.

But the work still continues, with the sides maintaining contact online and seeking to "reduce the impact of the epidemic on the planned events to a minimum."

"At the same time, the epidemic has brought about new chances. In the face of common challenge of the COVID-19 epidemic and as part of the cross years of scientific and technical cooperation, the parties will further strengthen scientific and technical cooperation in public health and biological safety and share experience in prevention and control of the epidemic, methods of diagnostics and treatment," Zhang noted.

Experts from the two countries, the diplomat went on, will boost cooperation in developing medications, research and vaccines.