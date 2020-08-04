UrduPoint.com
Pandemic Impacts Over 1 Billion Students In 160 Countries - UN Secretary-General

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Pandemic Impacts Over 1 Billion Students in 160 Countries - UN Secretary-General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The global COVID-19 pandemic shuttered classrooms in 160 nations, a generational catastrophe that threatens to undo decades of efforts to ease entrenched social inequalities, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a video message on Tuesday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the largest disruption of education ever. In mid-July, schools were closed in more than 160 countries, affecting over 1 billion students. At least 40 million children worldwide have missed out on education in their critical pre-school year. And parents, especially women, have been forced to assume heavy care burdens in the home," Guterres said.

As a result, the world faces a "generational catastrophe" that could waste untold human potential, and undo progress on child nutrition, child marriage, gender equality, and a host of other obstacles to social progress, Guterres added.

The message coincided with the release of a UN policy brief that calls for reopening schools once COVID-19 is under control and addressing an estimated global gap in education funding estimated at $1.5 trillion before the pandemic.

The brief also recommended targeting those at greatest risk, including minority groups, those affected by natural and man-made emergencies and people with disabilities.

