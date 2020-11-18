Pandemic in France Over Fall Doubles Number of People With Mental Illness- Health Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The second wave of coronavirus infections, which swept across France over the past few months, has doubled the number of reported mental health cases in the country, Jerome Salomon, France's Director General of Health Jerome (DGS), said, as cited by the Local newspaper.

The government has imposed a nationwide lockdown due to the surge in virus spread on October 30, and it is due to last until at least December 1. The previous general stay-at-home regime lasted from March till May. According to Solomon, nine months of lockdown measures alongside the economic crisis and travel restriction have led to deterioration in the mental health of the population.

"We are thus observing a significant increase in depressive illnesses. The number of people affected doubled between the end of September and the beginning of November," Salomon said during his weekly briefing on Tuesday, cited by the media outlet.

He explained that among people affected particularly badly by the pandemic are those who are financially unstable, jobless, young or those prone to mental issues.

Salomon also urged the population to seek mental help by consulting a doctor or a therapist if needed.

In the meantime, the national virus infection rate has exceeded 2 million confirmed cases, bringing France in top four countries with the world's highest totals of COVID-19 infections. Although there has been a decline in daily numbers of new cases to an average of 30,000 cases, the latest update of over 45,000 new infections detected on Tuesday showed an undesirable increase.

As of Wednesday, France has recorded 2,087,183 COVID-19 infections and 46,346 related fatalities.