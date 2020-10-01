The 13-year-old boy selling mangos at the market in Rio de Janeiro was the same age as Vanessa Cavalieri's daughter, studying in the same grade at school

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The 13-year-old boy selling mangos at the market in Rio de Janeiro was the same age as Vanessa Cavalieri's daughter, studying in the same grade at school.

But while her daughter was home taking classes online, the boy's schooling was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, showing how Covid-19 has exposed and exacerbated the deep inequalities in Brazil's education system.

"He hasn't had classes since March 16. He's helping his father sell fruit at three different markets," Cavalieri, a juvenile court judge, wrote in a Facebook post that went viral.

"Meanwhile, Valentina is studying Portuguese, English, science and math online," she said.

"The abyss of inequality between public and private school students, which is already horrible, is only going to get worse." The wreckage Covid-19 has left on its way to killing nearly 150,000 people in Brazil -- the second-highest death toll worldwide, after the United States -- has not been spread equally.

It has hit the poor and people of color hardest in this sprawling South American country of 212 million people.

Education is one of the places Brazil's divisions have been laid most bare.

As Brazilian parents, teachers and policy makers wrestle with the questions facing schools everywhere -- is it safe to go back? is the health risk worse than the academic and social costs of quarantine? -- they face an added layer of complexity.

Brazil's 48 million Primary and secondary students are essentially divided into two different education systems: elite private schools for the 19 percent whose families can afford them, and public schools for the rest.

With schools slowly starting to reopen, that is forcing some uncomfortable conversations.

"This situation hasn't been easy for anyone or any country, but Brazil's circumstances make it all the more difficult," said Catarina de Almeida Santos, an education professor at the University of Brasilia.

"Online learning for poor students is a fairy tale. They don't have the equipment, internet connection or family resources," she told AFP.

"But we have schools with no clean water, no toilets, no electricity. More than 40 percent have no basic sanitation infrastructure.... If you reopen them, you're guaranteed to get a major increase in Covid infections."