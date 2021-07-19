UrduPoint.com
Pandemic Leaves Children At Risk Of Parentlessness, Unsuitable Alternative Care - UNICEF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:23 PM

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on children who have lost one or both parents to the virus is is a cause of significant concern for their well being, UN Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Director Henrietta Fore said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on children who have lost one or both parents to the virus is is a cause of significant concern for their well being, UN Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Director Henrietta Fore said on Monday.

"As with all crises and health pandemics, the most vulnerable children are at increased risk of losing parental care - due to death, severe illness or financial hardship. This in turn increases their risk of being placed in unsuitable alternative care," Fore said in a statement.

The UNICEF director said it is too early to estimate the number of orphaned or abandoned children during the pandemic, but noted that a spike in deaths can lead an increased number of children ending up in inadequate alternative care facilities where they are more likely to face violence, abuse and neglect.

Fore also issued recommendations on how to mitigate the risks and damages of parentlessness and unsuitable alternative care arrangements, including increasing government support for affected families, placing affected children in the care of extended family members, strengthening of child protection services and maintaining of open and accessible schools.

