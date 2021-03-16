UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic Led To Higher Air Quality In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 04:25 PM

Pandemic led to higher air quality in 2020

Air quality improved in most regions of the world last year due to global measures to slow the spread of the novel corona-virus, according to a report released Tuesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Air quality improved in most regions of the world last year due to global measures to slow the spread of the novel corona-virus, according to a report released Tuesday.

"In 2020, 84% of all monitored countries observed air quality improvements," Swiss air quality technology company IQAir said in its 2020 World Air Quality Report.

"Many parts of the world experienced unprecedented, but short-lived, improvements in air quality in 2020, as restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic caused a steep drop in fossil fuel consumption," said Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), who also contributed to the report.

Some major cities that saw significant improvement in air quality included Beijing, Chicago, Delhi, London, Paris and Seoul. China and India, known for poor air quality, have seen major improvements; 86% of Chinese cities experienced cleaner air in 2020 than the previous year, while 63% of Indian cities saw improvements in air quality.

In the US, on the other hand, average pollution levels rose by 6.

7% in 2020 due to record-breaking wildfires in the states of California, Oregon and Washington.

American cities comprised 77 of the world's top 100 most polluted cities in September 2020, while 38% of US cities did not meet the World Health Organization's (WHO) air quality standards.

Despite the lock-downs and pandemic measures, air pollution was still found in Eastern and Southern Europe with Bosnia Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Bulgaria taking the lead.

"Many countries in South East Asia, the middle East, Africa, South Asia and South America continue to lack the equipment and expertise to monitor and report air pollution," IQAir said.

"South Asia is the most polluted region of the world with Bangladesh, India and Pakistan sharing 42 of the 50 most polluted cities worldwide," it added.

Dhaka, Delhi and Krakow are cities with highest air pollution in the world, according to IQAir's live city ranking. "In 2021, we will likely see an increase in air pollution due to human activity, again," IQAir's CEO Frank Hammes said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Delhi World Technology Bangladesh Poor Europe China Washington Company London Beijing Paris Seoul Lead Chicago Bulgaria Macedonia Middle East September 2020 All Top Asia

Recent Stories

Former culture, tourism official indicted on corru ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Secretary General Confirms Support for Afghan ..

7 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 inpatients in Bulgaria hits hig ..

7 minutes ago

EU secures quicker delivery of Pfizer vaccines

7 minutes ago

6 killed as fuel tanker rams into tricycles in Nig ..

7 minutes ago

Meesha Shafi, her lawyer reject rumors of three-ye ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.