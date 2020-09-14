Pandemic May Leave Thousands of Australian Pilots Barred Over Lack of Flights - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Thousands of Australian pilots are facing effective disqualification, as they have not been able to complete the required number of takeoffs and landings due to the pandemic, and may not be ready to get back to work once borders are open, national media reported on Monday.

According to the 9News outlet, another option for such pilots is to complete expensive flight simulator training.

The pilots' trade union has already urged the government to help pay for pilot training and avert the crisis once travel resumes.