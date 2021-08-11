Pandemic Measures-Related Supply Chain Shortages Hit 60% of US Consumers - Poll

UrduPoint.com

Six in 10 Americans report they were unable to get a product this summer due with the coronavirus pandemic measures disrupting supplies needed to manufacture consumer goods, a Gallup poll released on Wednesday said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Six in 10 Americans report they were unable to get a product this summer due with the coronavirus pandemic measures disrupting supplies needed to manufacture consumer goods, a Gallup poll released on Wednesday said.

"Sixty percent of US adults say they have been unable to get a product they wanted in the past two months because of shortages, and 57 percent have experienced significant delays in receiving a product they ordered. Seven in 10 Americans overall have had at least one of these issues, while 46 percent have had both," according to a Gallup press release summarizing the poll.

From the toilet paper shortage at the beginning of the pandemic to a car shortage today, Americans have experienced firsthand what it means when production constraints or a shortfall of critical manufacturing components means retailers can't keep up with demand, the release said.

The same poll finds that 83 percent of adults have experienced "significant price increases" in the past two months, another byproduct of the coronavirus-related economic disruptions to manufacturing, shipping and labor supply, the release added.

The findings are based on a July 19-26 Gallup survey, conducted by web using the nationally representative Gallup Panel of 3,475 adults. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

