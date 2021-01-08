Pandemic on rampage in Africa

The pandemic showed no sign of abating across the world in the past week with a worrying surge in Africa, according to a specialised AFP database

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ):The pandemic showed no sign of abating across the world in the past week with a worrying surge in Africa, according to a specialised AFP database.

Here is the state of play across the globe, with some figures possibly distorted by the end of year festivities.

- Virus rages - The pandemic picked up speed with 14 percent more cases per day reported globally compared to the previous week, according to an AFP count up to Thursday.

Most of the world's regions saw a spike in infections, with the United States and Canada increasing by 21 percent, Africa by 19 percent, Latin America and the Caribbean by 16 percent, the Middle East by 12 percent and Europe by eight percent.

Worryingly, the sharp surge in Africa is continuing at the same high levels as the last few weeks.

Improvements have been seen only in Asia, where the number of new cases decreased by two percent, while the virus is almost absent in Oceania, with 27 cases per day.

Europe and the US and Canada continue to be the two regions which saw the most new cases with 242,500 and 235,400 per day respectively. They account for nearly three-quarters (73 percent) of infections registered this week around the world.

The number of confirmed cases only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, as different countries have different counting practices and levels of testing.

- Biggest spikes - On a country level, Ireland saw the biggest increase, with a mighty 312 percent spike, or 5,100 new cases per day, among the countries which have registered more than 1,000 daily cases over the past week.

It had one of the lowest infection rates in Europe in November and December.

Slovenia follows with 65 percent more, or 1,900 cases, Portugal (65 percent, 6,100), Argentina (52 percent, 10,900) and Nigeria (52 percent, 1,200).

- Biggest falls - The biggest decrease was again seen in Azerbaijan with 52 percent fewer cases or 600 per day, ahead of Lithuania (37 percent fewer), Croatia (-29 percent), Morocco (-29 percent) and Serbia (-26 percent).

- US still has most cases... - The US again had by far the highest number of new cases with 227,761, an increase of 22 percent, before Britain (33 percent more) and Brazil (up 13 percent).

On a per capita basis Ireland registered the most cases this week with 727 per 100,000 inhabitants.

- ... And deaths too - The US also again registered the most deaths over the past week, with 2,774, per day on average, before Brazil (790) Mexico (746), Britain (714) and Germany (648).

- Global toll - The pandemic has left at least 1.9 million people dead in the world since late December 2019, out of more than 88 million confirmed cases, according to a tally by AFP on Friday at 1100 GMT.

The US has mourned the greatest toll with 365,321, before Brazil with 200,498 and India at 150,570.

The number of deaths globally is broadly under-estimated. The toll is calculated from daily figures published by national health authorities and does not include later revisions by statistics agencies.