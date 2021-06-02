Pandemic, poverty loom over Mexican elections

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed thousands of lives in his impoverished district of Mexico City, but Edgar Alonso is still determined to go out and vote in Sunday's midterm elections

The 48-year-old, who runs a small electronics business in a market in densely populated Iztapalapa, home to 1.8 million people, said he is keeping his faith in the electoral process.

"Covid is fate. We cannot control it," he said.

"We have to go to vote and exercise our rights as citizens," he added.

For Alonso and others like him in Iztapalapa, poverty and the daily struggle to survive are what motivate them to vote for candidates they hope will make a difference.

"If we just sit here doing nothing, things will stay the same our whole lives," he said.

"What we want is a real change." Yet not everyone shares his enthusiasm in Iztapalapa, one of Mexico City's poorest neighborhoods, where the coronavirus has killed nearly 6,600 people -- more than in the whole of Israel or Ireland.

Alejandra Gomez, a 62-year-old preschool teacher, said she felt despair when one of her children fell ill with Covid-19.

She wonders how many people died because they could not find an oxygen tank.

"Why are we going to vote? To all be there like useless objects," she said as she strolled the neighborhood's steep streets, though she did not rule out casting her ballot.