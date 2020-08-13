UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic Pushes Tourism Giant TUI Deep Into Loss

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:08 PM

Pandemic pushes tourism giant TUI deep into loss

The world's largest tour operator TUI said Thursday it slumped to a huge loss in the third quarter as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the global travel sector

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The world's largest tour operator TUI said Thursday it slumped to a huge loss in the third quarter as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the global travel sector.

The German tourism giant, which has already announced job cuts and store closures, posted a bottom-line net loss of 1.42 billion Euros ($1.7 billion) in the period from April to June.

In the same period a year earlier it booked net profit of 22.8 million euros.

TUI runs its business year from October to September, and in the nine months to June, TUI's cumulative net loss amounted to 2.3 billion euros.

In the third quarter alone, revenues plunged 98 percent to 71.8 million euros, as hotels, cruiseship and flight operations all but shut down because of global coronavirus lockdowns.

The company restarted tourism operations in June, including a much-publicised first trip with German tourists to the Spanish island of Mallorca.

It reopened around 55 hotels during the quarter, equivalent to around 15 percent of its total portfolio.

The Hanover-based company had previously announced that it would axe 8,000 jobs worldwide to reduce costs.

"We are targeting a permanent annual saving of more than 300 million euros," TUI said.

Looking ahead, TUI said it expected to cover costs and break even at an operating level in the fourth quarter.

And it said that bookings for summer 2021 were up 145 percent compared with those for 2020.

"Bookings are currently up significantly as customers both re-book holidays from this summer and look to secure new holidays early," TUI said.

The publication of third-quarter earnings came a day after the company secured a new government aid package.

The German government and TUI agreed to a further 1.2 billion euros in public aid on top of 1.8-billion-euro loan that the company secured in April.

It means TUI now has 2.4 billion euros in available cash, it said.

"With the second state credit line, we are prepared in case the pandemic again has a major impact on tourism," chief executive Fritz Joussen said.

Related Topics

Loan World Business Holidays German Company Job Same April June September October 2020 All From Government Top Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IEA Downgrades Forecast for Global Oil Demand in 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Sale of motorbike, three wheelers witnessed increa ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's Independence-agenda completion linked t ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Complied With OPEC+ Deal in July by 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

25 minutes ago

Nation to celebrate Independence Day tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.