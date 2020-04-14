UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic Recovery Will Require More, Coordinated Stimulus: IMF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:46 PM

Pandemic recovery will require more, coordinated stimulus: IMF

After the pandemic ends, governments will have to provide even more cash infusions to help the global economy rebound from the coronavirus's deep recession, the IMF's chief economist said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :After the pandemic ends, governments will have to provide even more cash infusions to help the global economy rebound from the coronavirus's deep recession, the IMF's chief economist said Tuesday.

"Once the recovery happens, and we are past the pandemic phase for advanced economies, it would be essential to undertake a broad based fiscal stimulus," International Monetary Fund research chief Gita Gopinath told reporters.

The spending "would be even more effective if it were coordinated across all the advanced economies of the world," she said.

Related Topics

IMF World All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Bul ..

17 minutes ago

Nearly 1,030 hotel rooms allocated for frontline m ..

17 minutes ago

Healthpoint expands drive-thru COVID-19 testing fa ..

32 minutes ago

Emirates Airline puts customers first in COVID-19 ..

32 minutes ago

Trump to Make 'Very Important' Announcements on Re ..

57 seconds ago

Chief Minister KP visits Charsadda, get briefing o ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.