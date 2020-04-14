Pandemic recovery will require more, coordinated stimulus: IMF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :After the pandemic ends, governments will have to provide even more cash infusions to help the global economy rebound from the coronavirus's deep recession, the IMF's chief economist said Tuesday.

"Once the recovery happens, and we are past the pandemic phase for advanced economies, it would be essential to undertake a broad based fiscal stimulus," International Monetary Fund research chief Gita Gopinath told reporters.

The spending "would be even more effective if it were coordinated across all the advanced economies of the world," she said.