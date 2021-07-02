UrduPoint.com
Pandemic-Related Mental Health Woes Hit Over Half Of US Public Health Workers - CDC Report

Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Mental health difficulties affected more than half of public health workers,  a recent survey published by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Thursday showed.

To evaluate mental health conditions, an online survey was conducted from March 29 to April 16, 2021, to assess symptoms of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and suicidal ideation among public health workers in state, tribal, local, and territorial public health departments, the report said.

"Among 26,174 respondents, 53.

0% reported symptoms of at least one mental health condition in the preceding 2 weeks, including depression (32.0%), anxiety (30.3%), PTSD (36.8%), or suicidal ideation (8.4%)," the report said.

For comparison, the overall prevalence of symptoms of mental health conditions among public health workers was higher than the 40.9% level previously reported in the general population, the report added.

The survey sample consisted of responses to questionnaires emailed from multiple health-worker membership associations, according to the report.

