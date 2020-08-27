UrduPoint.com
Pandemic Shatters 'flourishing' Paris Tourism

Thu 27th August 2020

Tourism in Paris, one of the world's most visited cities, has plunged due to the coronavirus, sparking fears of mass closures for thousands of businesses that rely on eager visitors from home and abroad, its senior regional official said Thursday

Due to Covid-19, 14 million less tourists explored the French capital in the first six months of the year compared to last year, the right-wing Ile-de-France (Paris region) president Valerie Pecresse said.

"Tourism is an extremely precious economic activity for Ile-de-France which represents 500,000 jobs and 7 to 8 percent of regional growth," Pecresse said at a press conference.

"For the past four years, we had been announcing record number of visitors.

So it is with great sadness that we have seen the pandemic shatter an extremely dynamic and flourishing sector," Pecresse added.

The income generated by tourism fell from 10.2 billion Euros ($12 billion) from January to June 2019 to 3.8 billion euros ($4,5 billion) over the same period in 2020.

As many planes remain grounded and long-haul flights limited, 68 percentfewer international tourists visited the city of lights, whereas the drop was of 54percent for national tourists.

