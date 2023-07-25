Pandemic Shortens Germans' Lifespan by 7 Months - Statistics

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Life expectancy in Germany post-pandemic went down by roughly 7 months in 2022, extrapolated figures published on Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office show.

Both men and women born in 2022 are expected to live 0.6 years fewer compared to 2019 projections. Life expectancy is now 82.9 years for women and 78.2 years for men across all ages.

The number of deaths in Germany was on the rise in the past two decades as the population ages but this was partially offset by increasing longevity. A shorter life expectancy translated into a higher mortality rate, the statistical office said.

The bounce-back in life expectancy drove the mortality rate upwards by an annual 1-2% between 2020 and 2022, leading to 140,000 to 200,000 additional deaths in total. The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases attributed 164,000 deaths recorded during these three years to COVID-19.

The mortality rate rose further in 2022, exacerbated by an exceptional heatwave that hit Germany in summer and a hike in flu deaths from November onward, which exceeded the peak of serious waves of influenza seen in the previous years.