Pandemic Shows Need For Joint Response to Transboundary Issues - Italian Foreign Minister

MATERA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance for countries to coordinate their efforts in order to resolve issues transcending national boundaries, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday, opening the G20 foreign ministers meeting.

The Italian city of Matera is hosting the one-day G20 foreign ministers meeting, during which the parties are set to discuss assistance to Africa, humanitarian issues and the post-pandemic restoration.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the necessity of coordinated international response to transboundary emergency situations.

Multilateralism and international cooperation are the only efficient instruments in the face of global challenges in the interconnected world," Di Maio said.

The minister added that Italy's this year presidency in the G20 is aimed at confronting the pandemic's medical, social and economic consequences and promoting sustainable and inclusive development.

The G20 leaders' summit will take place in Rome October 30-31 of this year.