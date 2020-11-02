UrduPoint.com
Pandemic Sickens 12 Palestinian Prisoners In Israel

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:52 PM

Twelve Palestinian detainees have contracted coronavirus in the Gilboa prison in northern Israel, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society on Monday

RAMALLAH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Twelve Palestinian detainees have contracted coronavirus in the Gilboa prison in northern Israel, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society on Monday.

In a statement, the society said the new infections brought to 41 the number of Palestinian inmates, who were infected with COVID-19.

There are 360 Palestinians held by Israel in the Gilboa prison.

The society called on international rights groups to "shoulder their responsibilities toward Palestinian detainees" in Israel.

According to Palestinian estimates, there are 4,400 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, including 39 women, 155 children and around 350 held under Israel's administrative detention policy, which allows holding Palestinians without charge or trial.

