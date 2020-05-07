UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic Taking Toll On Weather And Climate Watch: UN

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:27 PM

Pandemic taking toll on weather and climate watch: UN

Meteorological measurements have plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN said Thursday, warning of the impact on weather forecasts and climate and atmospheric monitoring used to predict natural disasters

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Meteorological measurements have plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN said Thursday, warning of the impact on weather forecasts and climate and atmospheric monitoring used to predict natural disasters.

The World Meteorological Organization cautioned that measurements taken from aircraft had declined dramatically during the crisis, by an average of 75-80 percent.

The WMO said its Aircraft Meteorological Data Relay programme, which uses sensors on board commercial flights and other aircraft, usually produce more than 800,000 high-quality observations per day, including of air temperature and wind speed, along with temporal information.

But the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 260,000 people globally, has taken a heavy toll on the airline industry as lockdown measures and travel restrictions have grounded flights worldwide.

The United Nations agency said some regions were hit harder than others, with the southern hemisphere showing a loss of aircraft-based meteorological observations of closer to 90 percent.

Related Topics

Weather World United Nations From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in remote meeting of police heads ..

1 minute ago

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

17 minutes ago

Railways police vows zero tolerance for the corrup ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 3510kg charas

11 minutes ago

Corona deepened poverty by affecting lower income ..

11 minutes ago

Journalists always risked their lives in pursuing ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.