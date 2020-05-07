Pandemic taking toll on weather and climate watch: UN

Meteorological measurements have plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN said Thursday, warning of the impact on weather forecasts and climate and atmospheric monitoring used to predict natural disasters

The World Meteorological Organization cautioned that measurements taken from aircraft had declined dramatically during the crisis, by an average of 75-80 percent.

The WMO said its Aircraft Meteorological Data Relay programme, which uses sensors on board commercial flights and other aircraft, usually produce more than 800,000 high-quality observations per day, including of air temperature and wind speed, along with temporal information.

But the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 260,000 people globally, has taken a heavy toll on the airline industry as lockdown measures and travel restrictions have grounded flights worldwide.

The United Nations agency said some regions were hit harder than others, with the southern hemisphere showing a loss of aircraft-based meteorological observations of closer to 90 percent.