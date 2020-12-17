UrduPoint.com
Pandemic Unmasks Racial Disparities In US Health Care - Health Secretary Nominee

The novel coronavirus pandemic has revealed racial disparities in the US healthcare system, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who is nominated to be the next Health Secretary, said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The novel coronavirus pandemic has revealed racial disparities in the US healthcare system, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who is nominated to be the next Health Secretary, said on Thursday.

"Our disjointed healthcare system in America made it possible to camouflage those health disparities for a long time.

The ACA did a great job in making people aware of the fact that so many people were being left out," Becerra said.

Bercerra characterized the novel coronavirus as being the "great unmasker."

"There was no way that any American could now deny that people in America are receiving healthcare differently because of their race or ethnicity, because of a disability," he said.

If confirmed, Bercerra will become the first Latino to lead the Health and Human Services Department and face the task of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

